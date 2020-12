Bella Hadid Just Got Twin Shoulder Tattoos — & They Both Spell Love

This new Arabic-lettered ink brings Hadid's total known tattoo count up to five . She also has a tiny rose on the back of her arm , by artist JonBoy. Interestingly, it seems as though the model has a penchant not only for tiny tattoos , but for pieces that mirror each other. Her other two tattoos, also by JonBoy, are tiny angel wings on the back of each of her ankles. No doubt, choosing to get tattoos in Arabic is a nod to her family heritage , but Hadid has yet to share the art or the meaning behind it. Just like her other pieces of body art, wherein Hadid has chosen not to divulge any deeper significance, we suspect these twin upper-shoulder tattoos will remain a mystery as well.