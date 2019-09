The coolest speakeasy in L.A. right now isn't hidden behind a refrigerator door in Venice — it's tucked behind the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood. Walk past the pool and around the gate, and you'll find a secluded little space filled with oversized leather couches, vintage maps, and regulars like Zoë Kravitz, Miley Cyrus, and Cara Delevingne. But they're not waiting around for Manhattans or Tiki cocktails. No, The Hideaway is serving up the city's daintiest, trendiest tattoos — all etched by 36-year-old artist Brian Woo, or better known as Doctor Woo to his 1.2 million Instagram followers.