15 Stylish 3-Layer Face Masks To Shop Now

ICYMI, Canada has updated its mask guidelines (again). According to top doc Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam, when outside our household bubbles (yes, in parts of the country, household bubbles are back), we should all be wearing three-layer masks to ensure maximum protection from COVID-19.
Your safest bet, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada, is a well-fitting mask that includes two layers of a tightly woven linen or cotton fabric (the higher the thread count, the better, FYI), and a third, middle layer made out of a “filter-type fabric.” The PHAC recommends a polypropylene fabric, such as craft fabric, a piece of a reusable shopping bag, or folded paper towel. But dried baby wipes also work (who knew?!)
Luckily, there are plenty of three-layer face mask options on the market, so you don't have to sacrifice style for safety. Here are 15 chic styles that you can order today and wear all winter.
