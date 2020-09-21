From a cost-per-wear perspective, a great winter jacket is one of those items worth splurging on. After all, you can expect to wear daily it through Canadian winters for years to come — some higher-end parkas are even sold with a lifetime warranty.
Whether you’re in the market for an everyday wool coat or a heavy-duty parka, there are stylish options available for all budgets. And innovations abound in the outerwear space: down-filled coats are designed to be more packable and lightweight than ever; brands are offering puffers made with recycled materials; and the new generation of vegan-friendly outerwear can keep you toasty even on those sub-zero days (which are coming soon, friends!).
Here are 10 fashionable but warm winter jackets to cozy up in.
