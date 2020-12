Tracee Ellis Ross Has An Outfit For Every New Year’s Eve Mood

Refuse to let 2020 keep you from going full glam? When Ross was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series , she wore a head-to-toe golden gown complete with a plunging halter top and a tiered skirt that would set the perfect tone for the new year. “How fun to get dressed up!” Ross captioned her Instagram post showing off her look. “Can’t say I miss the frenetic energy of the red carpet or wearing high heels, but boy do I miss a pretty dress!” Huge same. But this year, with crowded parties not being a thing, you can skip the heels if you want and keep the best part, the dress.