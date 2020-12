Why Is There Any Hesitation To Call Anthony Quinn Warner A Suicide Bomber?

But it wasn't until the New York Times ran another article titled “A Quiet Life, a Thunderous Death, and a Nightmare That Shook Nashville," in which Quinn is described as a lonely, single elderly man who claimed to have been diagnosed with cancer, and who gave away his car and his home before carrying out the bombing, that criticism erupted, particularly on Twitter and all over social media. When it was reported that Quinn played the song “Downtown” by Petula Clark before detonating the RV, MSNBC contributor and former federal prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks tweeted : “This detail may reveal Nashville bomber’s loneliness, explain his action and rebut @waltshaub conclusion that even without a warning or manifesto, blowing up RV in a city makes you a terrorist. What do you think? And does it matter what bombing is called?”