Snow-Globing: The Worst Holiday Dating Trend Ever

If you catch a snow-glober early on, you can try to talk about what's happening. Point out to your partner that it seems like they're eager to get serious, which is catching you by surprise, and ask them if that's really their intention. Of course, since snow-globers' behavior can be unconscious, they may swear up and down that they're ready to settle down... only to pull back again on Jan. 1. You can try to enjoy the ride without getting too invested and see how things play out, or you can focus on friends and family over the holidays while staying in casual touch with your partner, and reach back out in the new year to see if the potential snow-glober is still feeling the same passion for you.