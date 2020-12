British Paparazzi Will No Longer Be Allowed To Take Photos Of Baby Archie

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their positions as members of the Royal family , their decision to do so was heavily based on their determination to become financially independent private citizens — in other words, they didn't want the world to be in their business anymore. Since stepping away from the Firm, the couple has been fighting fiercely for the right to their privacy, and a new legal development in one of their lawsuits may be the first step to making that happen.