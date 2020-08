All The Bombshell Royal Family Revelations In Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Biography, Finding Freedom

Months after their unprecedented departure, new biographical book Finding Freedom dives into the details of their tumultuous time as royals. Finding Freedom may be a biography, but don’t expect Harry and Meghan to publicly give it their blessing; the book was written Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, longtime correspondents and experts on the Royal Family. Pulling from numerous inside sources, the authors attempt to provide a nuanced explanation of the events that may have led to the Sussexes’ split from the Firm. The work touches on the widely known facts — such as Meghan and Harry’s deal to revisit the terms of their departure from the Royal Family after a year — but it also digs deeper into the emotional scars that the couple received.