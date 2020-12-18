You’re busy right now. There are Zoom holiday parties to attend, Christmas movies to watch, and presents to wrap. You don’t have time to search through every new Netflix TV show and movie for the perfect viewing experience.
So, we’re cutting right to the chase. Although Netflix is premiering a whopping 13 new projects this week, we’re telling you about the top three that are sure to make it to your timeline this weekend. On Friday, December 18, the streaming service debuts Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, the movie that is already drumming up Oscar whispers for its leading lady Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman. Black Bottom is Boseman’s final film role. Earlier this week, Netflix gave us soapy teen mystery Tiny Pretty Things and The Ripper, the latest grisly true crime docuseries.
These are the buzziest new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix offerings, including their trailers.