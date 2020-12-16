Kaia Gerber’s Latest Hairstyle Is An Epic ‘70s Throwback

Kaia Gerber unveiled a dramatic hair change from her usual blunt bob for a recent photoshoot — and the result is giving us serious '70s Cher vibes. The lengthy extensions come courtesy of celebrity hair pro Priscilla Valles, who decked the model out with the extra inches for an Yves Saint Laurent campaign. Valles also shared the photo on her own Instagram, showing Gerber with long, loose waves and a YSL belt bag around her waist.
Gerber has appeared on the covers of Vogue and V Magazine with her usual cool cropped cut, and she's even played around with coloring it from blonde to pink to brown, but this new length is a whole new look for the star. Her fans are already showing up in the comments to show their love: One follower wrote, "Oh long hair♥️♥️♥️♥️," while others dropped heart eyes and fire emojis to show their support.
Whether she rocks a colorful bob or extensions, Gerber continues to wow in any style — and provides some long-hair inspiration for those of us who have been eschewing regular haircuts during the pandemic.