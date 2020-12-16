Everything Leaving Netflix In January 2021

The cliche "new year, new you" mantra is especially irrelevant in 2020 considering we're still mid-global pandemic, and we'll probably be quarantined at home for a while longer into 2021. But one thing "new" thing we can guarantee? Your Netflix queue.
Come January, there will be an influx of brand new movies and TV shows on the streaming service, but that also means the app is letting go of a handful of titles to make room for all the new additions.
Limited series Waco is on its way out, as well as 2010 drama Haven and popular period series The Tudors. When it comes to movies, there might be some more painful goodbyes. The Oscar-nominated Dallas Buyers Club, 2012's The Master, and 2010 film For Colored Girls are all leaving Netflix after the holiday season. One last thing: if the streaming service's fake fireplaces were your main source of cozy ambiance, it's time to find yourself a (safe) alternative, because those are leaving too.
Ahead, see what else will be gone from Netflix in January.