As soon as you settle in and press play on Netflix's Bridgerton, you're going to wish you had a family tree to guide you through this scandalous society. Not since Game of Thrones has a show thrown so many siblings at us with names and agendas to keep track of as the story unfolds. Here we'll break down all of characters in Shonda Rhimes' new series and what you need to know.
There are two families at the center of Bridgerton. First and foremost are Bridgertons, naturally. Lady Bridgerton has eight children: four sons and four daughters. One of her middle daughters, Francesca (Ruby Stokes), is absent for most of the season — but the rest of them are at the center of the drama, if not causing it. The other family you need to know is the Featheringtons, their three daughters, and their mysterious cousin Marina who comes to stay. There are also tradespeople in town and servants that get caught in their web, as well as the Queen herself.
Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn's series of Regency romance novels. Each of the books focuses on one of the Bridgerton siblings, and it looks like the Netflix series is more or less doing the same. That said, all of the characters have juicy storylines that'll hook you.
The most famous member of the Bridgerton cast is Julie Andrews, of course, who voices the columnist Lady Whistledown the way Kristen Bell provided the voice of Gossip Girl on, well, Gossip Girl. Andrews does not appear in the series, but these are the actors and characters who do.