On Sunday, one of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's former aides came forward alleging that she had been sexually harassed by the governor, who is reportedly being considered for the position of attorney general in President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet. Lindsey Boylan, who is currently running for Manhattan Borough President, made the revelation while discussing how women experiencing sexual harassment in the workplace remains an all too common issue.
“Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years,” Boylan tweeted Sunday morning after sharing a story of her own mother being sexually harassed in her field. “Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years.”
“Not knowing what to expect what’s the most upsetting part aside from knowing that no one would do a damn thing even when they saw it,” she continued. “No one. And I *know* I am not the only woman. I’m angry to be put in this situation at all. That because I am a woman, I can work hard my whole life to better myself and help others and yet still fall victim as countless women over generations have. Mostly silently. I hate that some men, like @NYGovCuomo abuse their power.”
Boylan was an aide for Cuomo for three and a half years from March of 2015 to October of 2018, according to The Guardian. During that time in his administration, she served as the executive vice-president of Empire State Development where she worked in urban planning. She was then as a special adviser to the governor for economic development. Following her initial tweets, Boylan made it clear that she wasn’t looking to talk to journalists about her experience. Her accusation also comes at the heels of singer FKA Twigs' lawsuit again former boyfriend Shia LaBeouf for various forms of abuse during their relationship.
“I am about validating the experience of countless women and making sure abuse stops,” she went on to say. “My worst fear is that this continues. And as @FKAtwigs said yesterday, my second worst fear is having to talk about and relive this.”
In the day leading up to her Twitter thread, Boylan expressed her fear over Cuomo being considered for the attorney general position. “There are fewer things more scary than giving this man, who exists without ethics, even more control. I saw how he wielded power for years. He takes advantage of people, including me. I hope @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris don’t do this.”
She also alluded to her claims in the hour leading up to her thread, telling a user who brushed off an alleged lie told by Cuomo: “What if he victimized many, including me, using his lies and power? Don’t tell a woman who has seen and been through it all how to be. [...] This right here is one of a million reasons women don’t speak up about sexual harassment. Sexual harassment in the workplace from someone powerful like their boss. The governor.”
Because Twitter trolling is just a 2020 past time now, Boylan said that after she made her statement about Cuomo, she had to mute the phrase “Why didn’t you leave?”
In a statement to Refinery29, Gov. Cuomo’s Press Secretary Caitlin Girouard said that “There is simply no truth to these claims.” Boylan and her team have not responded to a request for comment.