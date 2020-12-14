Meghan Markle Makes Her First Appearance Since Writing About Losing Her Pregnancy

In a November essay for The New York Times, Meghan Markle talked about the importance of taking care of each other, also revealing that she had suffered a devastating pregnancy loss in July. The former Duchess is once again talking about the power of community in her first public appearance since the candid admission.
Meghan delighted viewers of CNN's December 13 CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute special by sharing a few words for the unscripted program. The annual event pays tribute to everyday people who have made an impact on their communities, highlighting the work that they've done to serve other people. CNN tapped the ex-royal to join in on the celebration.
"In a year that has been universally challenging for everyone, I'm inspired by the stories of compassion in our communities," said Meghan. "Across the country, people have put their own needs aside to come together and support the collective well-being of those around them."
"Back in March, the COVID-19 crisis hit hard, and overnight everything seemed to change," she continued. "But in the face of this devastating reality, we also saw the power of the human spirit and the remarkable ways that communities respond in challenging times. We saw the good in people, in our neighbors and in entire communities coming together to say they would not stand by while our neighbors went hungry."
Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex: "When we come together, we have the power to remind someone else that there is hope and that we will be okay." https://t.co/CvXjwRKoJc pic.twitter.com/vsFTpxyP8H— The Hill (@thehill) December 14, 2020
She went on to give examples of some of the selfless acts that would be recognized during the show, briefly touching on the socioeconomic initiatives that kept people fed throughout the food and money shortages brought on by the pandemic. Meghan applauded these efforts and explained that the people responsibly for them were doing important work of caring for those around them. It's fitting that her first public appearance since breaking the news of her pregnancy loss is one celebrating the people who have been supporting those within their communities. Caring for people in need has long been one of Meghan's priorities, especially when she herself went for so long without being checked in on despite going through so much.
"These individuals stood up and made sure the most basic needs of our communities were met," Meghan concluded. "And they showed us, all of us, that even in the darkest times, when we come together, we have the power to remind someone else that there is hope, and that we will be okay."
Meghan wasn't the only A-lister to pay tribute to CNN's 2020 heroes; the news network enlisted a whole squad of celebrities to acknowledge the everyday people positively impacting their environments in the midst of one of the most chaotic years in recent history. She was joined throughout the program by hosts Anderson Cooper and Kelly Ripa as well as Angela Bassett, Gal Gadot, and the MVP of the Year, Dr. Anthony Fauci himself.