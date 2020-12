Meghan Markle Makes Her First Appearance Since Writing About Pregnancy Loss

She went on to give examples of some of the selfless acts that would be recognized during the show, briefly touching on the socioeconomic initiatives that kept people fed throughout the food and money shortages brought on by the pandemic. Meghan applauded these efforts and explained that the people responsibly for them were doing important work of caring for those around them. It's fitting that her first public appearance since breaking the news of her pregnancy loss is one celebrating the people who have been supporting those within their communities. Caring for people in need has long been one of Meghan's priorities, especially when she herself went for so long without being checked in on despite going through so much