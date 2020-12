At this point, everyone knows that they should buy books from their local independent bookstores, and, failing that, from small bookstores online. (I'm personally a huge fan of buying books from Pilsen Community Books , which gift-wraps each book they send you! A real treat!) And there's always bookshop.org in a pinch. But, have you paused to consider the importance of supporting indie publishing houses? Perhaps not! But now is the time to do just that. Publishing — like basically every other creative industry — is dominated by mega-corporations, which, yes, often produce wonderful books, but also flood the market with crap released only to help their bottom line (why, yes, I am thinking of all those former-Trump staffer tell-alls ).