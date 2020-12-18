It's not that every book released by a small publishing house is perfect, but they're almost always better than perfect: They're strange, they're risky, they're singular. Supporting books like these is good for these publishing houses, but it's also good for art, and it's good for opening readers' eyes to those stories that aren't always the most marketable, and are all the more special for it. Here, then, are 15 of our favorite books to come from indie publishers this year.