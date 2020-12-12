Rachel Brosnahan leaves 1960s of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel behind and moves into the 1970s for her new film, I'm Your Woman. She also leaves the comedy behind, because this thriller is about a woman on the run after her thief husband, Eddie (Bill Heck) gets in trouble and leaves the bad guys looking for her instead. And it's all set to I'm Your Woman's groovy '70s soundtrack.
Brosnahan plays Jean, a housewife, who is thrown into a dangerous, uncertain life when Eddie never comes home from one of his jobs. She and her baby are sent to two safe houses and left under the care of a partner of Eddie's named Cal (Arinzé Kene) as she tries to find out what the heck is going on, because no one will give her a straight answer.
If you've already watched the movie, you know how things turn out. And you also know that the music in the film makes for a great '70s-themed playlist. There are smash hits like Aretha Franklin's "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" and deep cuts — some so deep that it's hard to even track them down online.
Click through to check out all the songs featured on the I'm Your Woman soundtrack, build your own playlist, and belt out "Natural Woman" yourself. It's impossible to resist.