Why This 12/12 Is Generating So Much Buzz

This weekend marks the twelfth day of the twelfth month of the year, and in numerology and spirituality, that's kind of a big deal. Sure, there are other dates that mimic this pattern (10/10, 2/2, 11/11, etc.) but 12/12 is a particularly powerful, meaningful date. The energy here is unmatched.
Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com, says that there are many reasons why numerology practitioners place additional significance on the number 12. "Since antiquity, the number 12 has had major importance in different cultures for many reasons that range from numerological, mathematical, archetypal, and spiritual," she explains. She points out that our yearly calendar year is divided into 12 months, the hours of the clock are divided into 12 hours, and there are 12 archetypal zodiac signs in both the Western and Chinese zodiac. The number is everywhere.
Advertisement
Breaking down the number reveals why it's considered significant. Twelve is made up of a one and a two. In numerology, the number one correlates to independence, individuality, initiation, and new beginnings. The number two is all about sensitivity and patience. The numerology of 12 is three (1+2=3), a number that emphasizes one's self, feelings, and connections. Meanwhile, the numerology of the full date — 12/12 — is six (1+2+1+2=6), which astrologer Lisa Stardust says is related to idealism and an idea that through our hard efforts, we can bring change.
"There’s something about the energy of the number 12 that screams completion — heralding the end of a cycle only to begin a new one," Montúfar translates. "Every time we see this number appear, it means something is coming to a close and that we’re approaching a new beginning."
That's true with the date, but also with the time. If you always seem to glance at your phone when it's flashing 12:12, it may be a sign that something in your life is coming to an end, or you've started a new beginning. "Its meaning can correlate to finishing up something in your life, so you may prepare to move on to another stage of growth and development," explains Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com. Astrologer Lisa Stardust says that 12:12 is called the Ascension Gateway, and marks a time of global healing. "According to many mystics, 12:12 is a sacred code that accessed a gateway of enlightenment which propels change," she explains. Montúfar agrees, saying some believe that this code "helps us raise our frequency as a way to reach higher realms of consciousness." On the date 12/12, that energy is only magnified.
Advertisement
2020's 12/12 is especially potent. "Approximately one week after December 12, the sign of Sagittarius will be aligned with the Galactic Center, the rotational center of our Milky Way. That occurs on 12/21 which is the flip of 12/12 — 12/21," Stardust explains. "This is a time when we gain knowledge and insights from the universe." This year, you can count on having double the intuitive powers starting around 12/12 and continuing into the next week. "With Sagittarius being aligned on the South Node there’s a fated vibe buzzing in the air," Stardust continues. "We may gain more insights on matters we never have before."
So how can you harness the power of 12/12? It's the perfect time to meditate, journal, practice self-care, and manifest your dreams. "Leaning into gut feelings will be pivotal, and so will embracing one’s truest dreams," Stardust says.
12/12 is a reminder that we’re in the final stretch of a difficult year, which Montúfar says is "a repetitive but also unique moment in time that creates a huge feeling of anticipation into the future." As the year comes to a close, this energy is exceptionally positive — after 2020, it's safe to say that we're all ready for new beginnings.