Why This 12/12 Is Generating So Much Buzz

That's true with the date, but also with the time. If you always seem to glance at your phone when it's flashing 12:12, it may be a sign that something in your life is coming to an end, or you've started a new beginning. "Its meaning can correlate to finishing up something in your life, so you may prepare to move on to another stage of growth and development," explains Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com . Astrologer Lisa Stardust says that 12:12 is called the Ascension Gateway, and marks a time of global healing. "According to many mystics, 12:12 is a sacred code that accessed a gateway of enlightenment which propels change," she explains. Montúfar agrees, saying some believe that this code "helps us raise our frequency as a way to reach higher realms of consciousness." On the date 12/12, that energy is only magnified.