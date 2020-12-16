Time inversion allows the characters to move backwards and forwards on multiple timelines using turnstiles with clear entrances and exits so they can make sure no one ends up coming into contact with their inverted or un-inverted selves who are moving parallel with time. If they do, the world will implode. So how do you explain those backwards flying bullets? Their entropy runs backward, which to the human eye makes it look as if they're moving backwards. Tenet's resident scientist Barbara (Clémence Poésy) explains that they think it's "inverse radiation triggered by nuclear fission" that's causing this phenomenon. It was made in the future, that they know.