Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Natural Hair Growth — & Shatters Myths In The Process

Megan Thee Stallion is versatile, particularly when it comes to her hair. She wore red, shoulder-length curls for her new album, Good News. Back in November, she rocked a long blonde wig while promoting her merch. And a few days later, she showed off a side-parted blunt cut to play Mileena from Mortal Kombat in a short clip before the game's release.
Now, Meg is showing off her natural hair in a video of her dancing to her song, "Movie". After fans and celebrities praised her look in the comments, Meg posted another video of hairstylist Kellon Deryck shaking her wet hair to reveal her bouncy curls. "All that natural hair y’all be having 😍😍😍 " wrote content creator Charlie Xile. After asking her fans for suggestions on natural hair products from Black-owned brands, Tracee Ellis Ross and Gabrielle Union chimed in suggesting she try theirs.
Meg showing her pride for her natural hair is the kind of transparency and confidence fans have come to love her for. We want to see how our favorite public figures take care of their hair and what their hair looks like after countless photo and video shoots featuring wigs and braided styles. By posting about her natural hair, Meg breaks the myth that Black women can't grow their hair long or healthy, two stereotypes that are perpetuated in many Facebook and Black Twitter conversations.
For Black women to feel publicly proud of their natural hair and the work they put into keeping it healthy is no small feat. In 2020, it is still legal to discriminate against natural hair in the majority of the U.S. Our hair is delicate and there are so many horror stories of women losing their hair to tight braids at the hands of stylists, wig glue, and conditions like alopecia. While some might say their hair does not form the foundation of their identity, we should respect those that do hold a part of themselves in their hair.
A couple days later, Meg posted a sun-kissed selfie with a low-key makeup look showing off her shoulder-length straightened hair. Taking a break from the bold eyeshadow looks and full-face glam her fans have grown accustomed to seeing her in, it was yet another reflection of her versatility.
Meg has proven she's unafraid to speak out and stand up for women like her. She can dance and rap with rainbow-bright hair and eye-catching makeup looks, but she also celebrates herself with no makeup on and her natural hair in a bun — proving that her "hot girl" status comes in every iteration.