Jessica Simpson’s New Deal With Amazon Studios Will Take Your Breath Away

Years after ruling the reality television scene on shows like Newlyweds: Nick and Jessicaand The Price of Beauty, a massive new deal with Amazon Studios means Jessica Simpson is set to make her return to TV — sort of.
Amazon announced that it has signed a contract with Simpson, a deal that will result in a whole slate of TV content about the singer’s life. According to a press release announcing the multi-million collaboration, Simpson will be overseeing two new Amazon original series about her life. Both projects will be based on her best-selling memoir Open Book; one will be an unscripted docuseries, and the other will be a coming-of-age scripted show. She’s also going to share several new personal essays through Amazon’s publishing imprint, Amazon Original Stories.
Because the developing series are directly taking their subject matter from Open Book, they’re sure to be captivating pieces of television. The New York Times best seller peeled back the layers of Simpson’s life to reveal her highs and her lows, much of which the world had no idea about. The star opened up about a number of deeply personal things in the book, revealing that she has been sexually abused as a child and spent many years battling substance abuse through her adulthood as a result. Simpson also talked at length about her love life in the book; she specifically named ex-husband Nick Lachey and John Mayer and didn’t spare readers any intimate details. (Don’t hold your breath for any cameos from Simpson’s exes in the series, though — something tells me that they won’t be on board.)
“I am humbled and honored to partner with Amazon Studios to bring my story and heart to life on the screen,” said Simpson of the deal in an official statement. “I am a huge TV fan and many of my favorite shows live on Amazon, so the gift of this unprecedented collaboration is a dream for me."
“I know that parts of my life have been extraordinary, but I also know that many of my struggles are universal,” she continued. “I hope to continue the mission I set out to accomplish in writing Open Book — to inspire others to be entertained, moved, and empowered to walk through fear and come out on the other side even stronger."