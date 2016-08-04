Why Jessica Simpson Almost Had A Breast Reduction

Jessica Simpson hasn't always felt confident in her skin.
The singer recently revealed that before having children, she had considered getting plastic surgery to reduce her breast size.
"My boobs just have their own life, they have a way of making themselves present," she said in the September issue of Women's Health magazine. "I thought I was going to get a breast reduction."
However, once she became a mother, she began to appreciate her body more and changed her mind.
"But after having kids, I look at myself and I’m like, you know what, my boobs are actually really big, but I like how they are," she said. "They’re an asset, and Eric [Johnson, her husband] loves them still."
Simpson also opened up about the effect that the press' fixation on her body has had on her.
"Media scrutiny sucks," she said. "I can’t sit here and say I don’t notice it. I will never understand why people take someone down for what you look like. If I had a character flaw, take me down. But a body flaw? That’s not important."
Indeed, though it's normal for a person's body, including weight, to change throughout the years, that hasn't stopped Simpson from being the subject of intense scrutiny over her weight fluctuations.
Because of those fluctuations, she says, she understands what different women need from their clothes, and is turning that knowledge into a successful clothing line that takes various body types into consideration.
"I have been every size there is," she said. "I know what looks good on a variety of body types. Every woman should feel like she can wear what the model is wearing down the runway."
It seems Simpson is all too aware of the unfortunate sizeism in fashion, but thankfully, like Rebel Wilson and Melissa McCarthy, she's making an effort to ensure that her brand is inclusive of women of all sizes. In the end, her decision to change her mind about getting a breast reduction seems to have been a part of coming to terms with her body and loving it for what it is — and inspiring others to do the same.
