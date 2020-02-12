Jessica Simpson Reveals Which Exes Have Reached Out To Her About Juicy Memoir

To paraphrase One Tree Hill, Nick Lachey is staying out of it. Jessica Simpson has revealed that none of her exes, including former husband Lachey and ex-boyfriend John Mayer, have reached out to her about her new memoir Open Book — not that she was waiting for that, of course.
“None of those men have reached out to me and I didn’t expect any of them to,” Simpson told Us Weekly of their reactions to her new book. “They all know these stories, so I don’t think any of this came as a surprise to any of them.”
Lachey — who currently hosts Netflix dating show Love Is Blind with wife Vanessa — previously said that he has not read Open Book.
"I don't know what she said or what she revealed there," he shared on the TODAY show. "But certainly happy for her in her life and I know she is happy for us. There is definitely a mutual respect there."
While Mayer — whom Simpson alleges she had a toxic relationship with — is also mentioned heavily in the memoir, he has apparently not reached out to her, either. In the book, Simpson claims that Mayer was “obsessed” with her “sexually and emotionally,” but that she constantly was “worried that [she] wasn’t smart enough” for him.
"I don’t think he’ll be shocked," Simpson told the New York Times after stating that she did not inform Mayer of how much he would be featured in her book. "He knows these stories.”
Simpson has previously spoken about having little interest in engaging with Mayer. In a 2010 interview in Us Magazine, Simpson claimed that Mayer apologized for calling her “sexual napalm” in his Playboy interview. Simpson wrote in Open Book that the comment humiliated her and caused her to officially cut Mayer off.
“He did apologize,” Simpson said at the time. “I don't accept it...I don't resent him. I'm just going to let that go. That part of my life is over.”
Open Book is available now, in case any of Simpson's exes do want to pick it up.
