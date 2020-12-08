After officers stormed her home, Jones posted a 30-second video on Twitter of the raid, showing the tense first moments of her home raid. At 8:30 a.m, Jones answered the door with her hands up as one officer ordered her to step outside and asked whether anyone else is in the house with her. After she responded saying her husband and two children were inside, the officer then drew his handgun and walked to the bottom of a staircase. “Mr. Jones, come down the stars – now,” the officer shouted. Then, more police entered, guns in hand, and one said, “Police. Come down now.” While outside, Jones can be heard yelling, “Do not point that gun at my children. He just pointed a gun at my children.”