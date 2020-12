Sienna Miller Opens Up About The “Public Heartbreak” Of The Jude Law Nanny Scandal

Miller chose to fight back against the endless barrage of paparazzi trailing her by filing lawsuits , attempting to change British law in a way that would protect her privacy going forward. Combined with the emotional exhaustion of dealing with the fallout of a public breakup, the negative media attention was almost too much to bear. But today, the A-lister is able to take it all in stride. She's in a whole new relationship now — her new boyfriend, Lucas Zwirner , is the head of publishing company David Zwirner Books — and has since gone on to star in a number of successful films and plays.