15 Movies On Amazon That You Can (& Should) Watch With Your Family

Family time can be precious, but even the most patient person is likely to get bored when surrounded by relatives for days on end. Whether you've been helping your parents with some gargantuan task like organizing the garage, trying to keep younger siblings and cousins entertained, or painstakingly avoiding talking politics with one of your extended relatives, you know what it feels like to hit that wall. And when that moment comes, the best place to turn is to a movie, the great equalizer. If you know that need all too well and have cycled through everything on Netflix already, there are a handful of family movies included on Amazon Prime, too.
The catalog of films included with an Amazon subscription can be a little all over the place, and the last thing you need right now is another chore. So we dug through their catalog and found some new(ish) animated fare, old school favorites, and modern live-action gems that you cat turn on while every family member, from age one to ninety-two, is in the room.
After the hellishness of 2020, everyone deserves to relax and maybe even feel like a kid again. And there's no better way to accomplish that than settling in for a good old-fashioned family movie night.