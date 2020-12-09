12 Genuinely Great Family Movies On Hulu Right Now

If ever there's been a year when family co-viewing suggestions were needed, it's 2020. Whether you're struggling to entertain the youngest members of your brood and simply can't bear to watch another episode of Peppa Pig, or you've instituted weekly movie watch parties for the whole fam, by now you know the pain of picking movies that will entertain both the energetic kindergartener in your life and your partner who sleeps through anything that's not produced by Marvel. Pleasing everyone isn't easy, especially when there's a big range of ages at play, but it's not impossible, as Hulu's selection of family-friendly movies proves.
Hulu is not only full of family movie night options, the streamer has also organized the films best suited for viewers of all ages into their very own category. Basically, the service has already created a master list that can be easily accessed the next time tensions between siblings are running high.
But despite Hulu's benevolence, there's still a lot of mediocre movies to scroll through before you get to the good stuff. So we've picked out the best titles the streamer currently has to offer that are sure to please even the pickiest member of your family.
From Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne's hilarious (and emotional) journey as foster parents in Instant Family to the timeless stop-motion classic Chicken Run, the movies on this list will entertain both the actual youngsters in your family, and the young at heart.