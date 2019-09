Obviously, Ellie and Pete's journey correlates to Anders and Beth's. Many of movie's sequences are directly inspired by those early months, like a memorable temper tantrum his then 3-year-old threw. Even more are inspired by foster and adoptive parents they'd met along the way . There's a slight difference, though: Ellie and Pete adopt a teenager and her two younger siblings, not three young children as Anders and Beth had. But even that fact is drawn on real life. Early on in the process, Anders and his wife had matched with a teenage girl and her two siblings who had been in the system for four years. Ultimately, the teenage girl decided to turn down placement in the Anders' home in case their birth mother came back for them.