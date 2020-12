Los Angeles Police Were Filmed Beating Protestors At A #BlockGarcetti Demonstration

In one video shared by reporter Josie Huang , police officers donning riot gear and face shields could be seen beating people with batons multiple times and pushing people into each other and onto the ground. One man attempted to shield himself with his protest sign as he was beaten by an officer and another held her water bottle in front of her as the same officer made a motion to swing at her next. Other officers were seen holding their arms out in front of protesters and keeping their hands on their guns. In another video shared by the People’s City Council - Los Angeles , LAPD officers are seen putting on their riot gear; walking directly into the crowd of protesters, who can be heard chanting off camera; and beginning to forcefully shove people as others film the confrontation.