HBO heavyweights Rae and McKay have signed on to executive produce Nice White Parents through their respective production companies Issa Rae Productions and Hyperobject Industries, which automatically raises fan expectations for the project. If their critically-acclaimed filmographies — Rae is the star and executive producer of Insecure , and McKay is the mastermind behind the Emmy-winning Succession — offer any clues about the quality of the series, then it's safe to say that Nice White Parents may be welcome addition to the neighborhood after all.