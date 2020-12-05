What do Panic! At The Disco, Rodgers and Hammerstein, and Fred Astaire have in common? They're all over the soundtrack for Godmothered, Disney+'s holiday-slash-modern-fairytale movie.
Godmothered stars Jillian Bell as Eleanor, a trainee fairy godmother who is determined to save her profession from being turned into a bunch of tooth fairies by taking on an assignment of her own, despite lacking all the necessary skills: give Mackenzie (Isla Fisher), a Boston mom who wrote a letter as a child asking for a wish, her happily ever after.
The movie features an original score by Oscar winner Rachel Portman, who previously worked on Emma and The Cider House Rules, and two songs performed by Jillian Shea Spaeder, who plays Jane, Mackenzie's teenage daughter.
The rest of Godmother's soundtrack includes Christmas songs on every holiday playlist, such as "Joy to the World" and "Sleigh Ride," plus a slew of more modern music spanning several decades — just like the fairy godmothers themselves, who have likely lived through all of these songs. From the more recent Panic! At The Disco's "High Hopes" to Harry Nilsson's 1968 hit "Everybody's Talkin'" and Earth, Wind & Fire's "Fantasy," and a number of Rodgers and Hammerstein classics from The Sound of Music, Godmothered delivers eclectic jams and classics across all genres and decades.