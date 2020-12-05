The rest of Godmother's soundtrack includes Christmas songs on every holiday playlist, such as "Joy to the World" and "Sleigh Ride," plus a slew of more modern music spanning several decades — just like the fairy godmothers themselves, who have likely lived through all of these songs. From the more recent Panic! At The Disco's "High Hopes" to Harry Nilsson's 1968 hit "Everybody's Talkin'" and Earth, Wind & Fire's "Fantasy," and a number of Rodgers and Hammerstein classics from The Sound of Music, Godmothered delivers eclectic jams and classics across all genres and decades.