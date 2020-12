All The Fairy Godmothers & Regular Humans In The Godmothered Cast

Godmothered focuses on Eleanor, the youngest trainee at The Motherland, an institute that teaches its students how to become fairy godmothers . The "formula," however, isn't working, and headmistress Moira wants to teach everyone how to become tooth fairies instead. Eleanor is still determined to be a fairy godmother despite her lack of skills and gives herself an extremely late assignment: give Mackenzie, a woman in Boston who wrote a letter as a young girl asking for help, a happily ever after.