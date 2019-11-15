“I’m only listening to Christmas music” season is here, and thankfully, the Noelle soundtrack is streaming and will give you lots of new tunes for your holiday playlists. Besides the score from Cody Fitzgerald and Clyde Lawrence, the soundtrack is filled with new covers of old Yuletide hits. The new Disney+ movie stars Anna Kendrick as Santa’s jolly daughter.
While Kendrick has contributed to the soundtracks for Pitch Perfect, Into the Woods, Trolls, The Last Five Years, and even Up In The Air… she doesn’t sing in this one! (Neither does her co-star Shirley Maclaine, for that matter.) Unfortunately, the songs in which the hilarious choir elves in Noelle put their own spin on popular carols, didn’t make the soundtrack either.
Most of the songs in the official soundtrack come from the associated acts of the film's two composers. Lawrence is in a band called, well, Lawrence with his sister Gracie Lawrence. For a film about Santa’s two kids, it’s appropriate that a sibling duo is behind the music, isn’t it? The two of them pop up in the afore-mentioned elf choir too, in cameo appearances. The non-Lawrence songs in the soundtrack are provided by Stolen Jars a.k.a. Fitzgerald and some other featured artists.
Click on to hear all the Christmasy goodness for yourself.
