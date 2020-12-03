Alicia Keys Dropped Her First 3 Skin-Care Products Today

When Grammy award-winning artist Alicia Keys decided to stop wearing makeup on the red carpet, she made basking in your natural beauty somehow feel like a revolutionary act in Hollywood. Now, with her wellness-inspired skin-care launch, she wants to disrupt the industry again — by encouraging everyone to be mindful of what they put on and inside their bodies. “I have struggled with my skin for many years and once I recognized that some of my skin issues were connected to stress and my lifestyle, I started to connect the influence that stress has on my skin," she told editors at her launch event. "Connecting my beauty routine with the rest of my lifestyle led us to look at Keys Soulcare as a lifestyle beauty brand and put our energy towards this new category."
Keys carefully developed the cruelty-free line with dermatologist Renee Snyder, who also co-founded clean beauty brand W3LL PEOPLE. All three products are available on Keyssoulcare.com and Ulta.com starting today. Check them out, ahead.
Keys carefully developed the cruelty-free line with dermatologist Renee Snyder, who also co-founded clean beauty brand W3LL PEOPLE. All three products are available on Keyssoulcare.com and Ulta.com starting today. Check them out, ahead.