Opening up the conversation can help de-stigmatize cis-male eating disorders, explains Chelsea Kronengold , the manager of communications at the National Eating Disorders Association. "The media perpetuates that eating disorders really only impact young, white, thin, often affluent women, and we know that's not the case," she tells Refinery29. "Anyone can be affected by an eating disorder. So whenever you hear of somebody, especially a public figure that doesn't meet that stereotype, it's a really great way to break down that stigma and barriers and help other people potentially see themselves in that story."