Apple AirPods Are Now The Cheapest We’ve Ever Seen Them

Investing in Apple products is something we tend to do without a second thought anymore. Don't mind the iPhone 12's starting $799 price tag. It doesn't help that getting a discount on Apple products is a very rare ordeal. So when a sale does come along, it's one we run, not walk, towards. For anyone that's been eyeing a pair of AirPods for either themselves or as a gift for a loved one, Cyber Week is the time to strike.