Apple AirPods Are Now The Cheapest We’ve Ever Seen Them

Investing in Apple products is something we tend to do without a second thought anymore. Don't mind the iPhone 12's starting $799 price tag. It doesn't help that getting a discount on Apple products is a very rare ordeal. So when a sale does come along, it's one we run, not walk, towards. For anyone that's been eyeing a pair of AirPods for either themselves or as a gift for a loved one, Cyber Week is the time to strike.
Take your pick of retailers—Best Buy, Target, Amazon—this weekend since all of your favorites are featuring Apple AirPod deals for Black Friday. At Best Buy and Target, you'll find the original AirPods with a charging case at $40 off for $119.99 (from $159.99), the original AirPods with a wireless charging case at $50 off for $149.99 (from $199.99), and the latest AirPods Pro at $50off for $199.99 (from $249.99). But if you're looking for a slightly deeper deal, Amazon's got them beat with the OG AirPods with a wired charging case at $50 off.
This is the cheapest we've ever seen the beloved headphones for so we suggest not thinking on it too hard. With the holidays right around the corner, AirPods are sure to be a crowd-pleasing gift that will earn you a handful of brownie points.
