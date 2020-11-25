Here Are All The Movies Everyone Will Be Watching On Thanksgiving Weekend

This Thanksgiving weekend, the movie gods have seemingly teamed up with the CDC: With this many offerings to stream, there is literally no excuse for you to be anywhere but your own living room.
Every single streaming service has something to make this holiday weekend feel festive despite the restrictions imposed by *gestures in 2020.* Plus, it’s a time-honored Thanksgiving tradition to end the day/evening/weekend with a movie marathon. What could feel more normal than sobbing in front of the latest adaptation of Black Beauty on Disney+ in your softest pair of sweats? Or streaming Clea DuVall’s Happiest Season, a smooth transition piece to take you straight from Turkey Day to the twinkly lights of the most wonderful time of the year. It’s a heartwarmer, the type of movie that leans into the best parts of holiday cheer while giving the genre a much-needed refresh.
If you’re in the mood to laugh, try Superintelligence, HBO Max’s new Melissa McCarthy vehicle that combines her earthy humor with an out-of-this-world AI voiced by James Corden. What could go wrong?
Music fans may or may not love Stardust, the new David Bowie biopic starring Johnny Flynn, but you’re going to want to see it either way, because...we all saw Johnny Flynn in Emma. right?
If you're still lusting after that party feeling , go for Lovers Rock, Steve McQueen's gorgeous, moody film about a London house party circa 1980.
The one offering you can definitely skip? Hillbilly Elegy, Ron Howard’s saccharine, over-acted, under-plotted adaptation of J.D. Vance’s 2016 best-selling memoir, now streaming on Netflix. Then again, you might want to know what everyone is rage tweeting about.