Here Are All The Movies Everyone Will Be Watching On Thanksgiving Weekend

Every single streaming service has something to make this holiday weekend feel festive despite the restrictions imposed by *gestures in 2020.* Plus, it’s a time-honored Thanksgiving tradition to end the day/evening/weekend with a movie marathon. What could feel more normal than sobbing in front of the latest adaptation of Black Beauty on Disney+ in your softest pair of sweats? Or streaming Clea DuVall’s Happiest Season , a smooth transition piece to take you straight from Turkey Day to the twinkly lights of the most wonderful time of the year. It’s a heartwarmer, the type of movie that leans into the best parts of holiday cheer while giving the genre a much-needed refresh.