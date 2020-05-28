The Future Of Your Favorite “Carpool Karaoke” Segment Is Bleak

States may be reopening, but Hollywood is still firmly closed. James Corden, host of The Late Late Show, gave some sobering news to that affect when updating fans on the future of his "Carpool Karaoke" segment. When asked on Ellen about the recurring bit, which involves inviting musicians into his car and singing along to their music, Corden admitted that it would be "a while" before it would be safe for a bunch of celebrity strangers to pile into that confined space.
"We can't really think of a remote way to do it," he admitted. "It really does rely on two people being in close proximity."
However, he emphasized that we're not saying goodbye to "Carpool Karaoke" for good, something that gets him through the "spikes of anxiety" he experiences during quarantine.
"Whenever I find myself getting like that, I just stop to think about the day — whenever that may be — when it is safe to go out again, and it's safe for you to go out and dance around your audience, and it's safe for me to get in a car with someone," Corden continued. "I think it's going to be the greatest boom of joy we've ever experienced...I have no idea how long away that is, but I think it will be spectacular."
The Late Late Show has adapted in other ways. Like most other late night hosts, Corden is conducting the show remotely using video-call interviews. The show has also created socially-distant segments to fill the "Carpool Karaoke" void, such as "Face Your Partner" which has couples quiz each other over Zoom.
However, "Carpool Karaoke" is taking a backseat until it's safe to film — or someone invents gigantic cars with seats six feet apart. Whichever comes first.
