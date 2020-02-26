Cardi B Is Worried She’s “Jobless” After That BTS Carpool Karaoke

Fresh off the release of their new album Map of the Soul: 7, BTS is everywhere. The seven members of the Korean pop group are making their rounds and promoting the new project. BTS’s most anticipated stop thus far has been on late night host James Corden’s iconic Carpool Karaoke, and the rowdy ride has unearthed one unlikely celebrity stan. ARMY, please welcome Cardi B to the fandom.
As soon as Corden picked up the boys, his passengers didn’t hesitate to break into song. The first track was a selection from Map of the Soul: 7, and even the Late Late Late Show host was familiar with the brand new lyrics. After a brief pause to discuss how the group's leader RM learned how to speak English (he credits the classic television show Friends), Bruno Mars's "Finesse" remix blared through the speakers. And you know that BTS was jamming.
The remix opens up with a verse from Cardi, and of course, the rap line knew every single word. "It's my big Bronx boogie got all them girls shook," rapped RM and J-Hope energetically. "My big fat ass got all them boys hooked." Jung-Kook jumped in as Mars, flawless vocals per usual.
BTS fans raved over the K-pop group's rendition of the certified 2x platinum, and even Cardi herself praises the rap line.
Me homeless cause hobi & joon took my job pic.twitter.com/28WwHXVChh— iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 26, 2020
"Me homeless cause hobi & joon took my job," the rapper captioned a meme of Spongebob Squarepants' resident grouch Squidward Tentacles begging for change.
ARMY were thrilled to see Cardi appreciating the boys, especially since she affectionately referred to RM and J-Hope by their nicknames, meaning that she must be familiar with them — or part of the fandom.
The way you called them Hobi and Joon though...👀 pic.twitter.com/TrN2Eb7zBh— BTS UK ARMY UNITE⁷ (@BTSUKUNITE) February 26, 2020
Hobi and Joon pic.twitter.com/nd9AUO6TFH— Yoonmin city ⁷ /prod. Jimin (@YoonminLove14) February 26, 2020
“Hobi” & “Joon”.... girl lemme find out you got a jhope 94 sweater in your closet pic.twitter.com/XV37oO2XrF— Joon’s right dimple ⁷ (@kinngjoon) February 26, 2020
Now that the fandom officially knows that she stans, it looks like they're welcoming Cardi to their global ranks, and the best way to secure her membership would be to team up with the K-pop group in the studio for a music collaboration.
She'd be in good company, too; BTS has already worked with the likes of Justin Bieber, Halsey, and Lil Nas X (and by extension, Diplo and Nas).
Your move, Cardi.
