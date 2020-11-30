Secure The Winter Version Of Telfar’s Coveted Shopping Bag Before It Sells Out

This story was originally published on November 24, 2020.
On Tuesday, Brooklyn-based brand Telfar posted a holiday-themed sneak peek of the Telfar x UGG collaboration we’ve been talking about since September. In addition to a Golden Retriever puppy posing in front of a holiday backdrop, the Instagram post shows two handbags, both of which bear a striking resemblance to Telfar’s shopping bag. You know, the ones that have sold out time and time again, and count AOC, Lizzo, Dua Lipa, and Solange Knowles as fans.
The post wasn’t just showing a preview of the upcoming collection. It also announced a 24-hour pre-order event happening on Cyber Monday, which will allow Telfar and UGG fans, alike, to get their hands on the bags from the collab before they, as Telfar warns in the caption, sell out.
On Monday, November 30, at 9am EST, interested shoppers can log onto Shop.Telfar.net to pre-order their UGG x Telfar shopping bag. According to the Instagram post, you’ll receive the bag(s) sometime between March and Juneteenth (June 19, 2021). “We know that is a long time to wait — but these bags are insanely adorable and will sell out in minutes. PRE-ORDER now and your bag is SECURED,” the caption reads.
Rather than being colorful and made of vegan leather, like Telfar’s traditional shopping bags, the UGG x Telfar bags — one small-sized and one medium-sized — are made of chestnut-colored suede, that covers the body, and sand-colored shearling, used for the logo and the trim. Also included in the pre-order event are holiday cards, which showcase designer Telfar Clemens in a brown Santa suit and hat, that you can use to let the lucky person in your life know that you did, indeed, secure them a gift — and a good one at that.
Set your alarms now to pre-order what’s already shaping up to be 2021’s most coveted handbag.