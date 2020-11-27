Secure The Winter Version Of Telfar’s Coveted Shopping Bag Before It Sells Out

Rather than being colourful and made of vegan leather, like Telfar’s traditional shopping bags, the UGG x Telfar bags — one small-sized and one medium-sized — are made of chestnut-coloured suede, that covers the body, and sand-coloured shearling, used for the logo and the trim. Also included in the pre-order event are holiday cards, which showcase designer Telfar Clemens in a brown Santa suit and hat, that you can use to let the lucky person in your life know that you did, indeed, secure them a gift — and a good one at that.