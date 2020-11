Between The World And Me Might Be Triggering At Times, But Director Kamilah Forbes Hopes It Inspires You, Too

Coates' words are brought to life by an all-star cast of some of Black Hollywood's most famous faces. Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance, Mahershala Ali, and Yara Shahidi are just some of the stars who lent their thespian skills to the adaptation. Thanks to COVID-19, many of the actors had to be filmed virtually, adding a layer of too-close-to-home nuance to the project. During one of the most emotionally trying years in recent history , Black people haven't even been able to commiserate or lean on each other in the typical ways that we have in the past because of the pandemic. When delivered via Zoom call or FaceTime, in a bedroom or car, the words of the Kirkus Prize-winning author just hit differently. Fighting the good fight against white supremacy is hard enough as a community, but when you're as isolated as so many of us are now, it can feel like an unsurmountable herculean task.