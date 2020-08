The Black Moms At The Heart Of The Portland Protests

After her nephew’s death, Raiford began speaking with first responders and politicians about the simple ways her nephew’s life could have been saved. “The work became advocacy because so many people would see me speaking out at different events,” she told me. “Even when I became a protester… I'm literally just trying to figure out how to make the kids safer in this community. I can't get my nephew back. I can't make my brother and my family feel better about all the people we've lost in this community, but we can figure out ways to be included in the processes that concern us.” One of Raiford’s organizations’ most important direct actions is maintaining a vetted list of ways the public can directly donate to help the families of gun violence victims.