Why The Weeknd’s Bloody Face Was The AMAs’ Most Viral Moment

The Weeknd arrived to the AMAs in a red suit, with his head and nose bandaged and eyes bruised, as if he had been in a bad accent. Don't worry, it's not real — this is simply the singer sporting another injured-chic look — part of a trend or persona that he's been keeping up ever since the release of his newest album After Hours and music video for his single "Blinding Lights." The singer's "wounds" seem to grow with every public appearance. In March, he sang on SNL with a broken nose; In August for the 2020 MTV VMAs he performed on stage with bruises on his face, and he accepted the award on stage for Favorite Album - Soul/R&B later during the night at the AMAs with his face wrapped. He was also spotted filming a new music video looking even more bandaged and beaten up than ever before.