The former SNL writer (2008-2012) will be back hosting for the fourth time for the show's Halloween episode. It's the second time John Mulaney has hosted so far this year. Any episode with the writer and comedian is sure to be hilarious — after all, Mulaney helped create Bill Hader's fan-favourite character Stefon. The musical guest will be alt-rock band The Strokes, who have been on the show three other times but not in nearly a decade. The band is officially back, however, having released their most recent album, The New Abnormal, back in April (we've been waiting for seven whole years), as well as their single, “An Ode To The Mets,” in July.