Most people's favorite TV shows serve as an escape from the world, but this season of Grey's Anatomy has been a bit hard to watch. The series' season, which began in November of 2020, deals with the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's rough. The doctors are getting burnt out just a few weeks in, and since we know what happens next, we also know it's only going to get much, much worse. Fortunately if you need a break from this season, the next holiday on our 2020 calendar makes for an easy excuse to look back on the good ol' days and rewatch some of the past Thanksgiving Grey's Anatomy episodes that have nothing to do with pandemics — and a little more to do with turkey and pie.